10 times Empress Jamila made strong cases on the 'gram with her fashion sense

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Empress Jamila One thing is since Empress Jamila came into the limelight, it isn't hard for her to craft a dreamy style for herself on the gram. She has managed to capture our attention with her stunning fashion choices.

She is one of the few celebrities that look good and exudes class in any outfit as we’ve seen with this very look.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced the gram in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Empress Jamila consistently sets the whole 'gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes anytime. Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off such dresses like a pro and we're excited to share the ones we spotted on her.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

It’s no news that the fashion world keeps evolving and fashionistas are changing the status quo.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Her photoshoots are creative enough to be recreated and the photographers deserve some credit too.

Fashion observers must be in awe with these sleek looks. Check below for some inspiration.

