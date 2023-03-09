ADVERTISEMENT
10 times Samira Bawumia was the picture of sartorial elegance at national functions

Berlinda Entsie

It’s modest fashion blended with the latest trends and we love how Mrs Samira Bawumia does it to perfection.

Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia

Over the years, Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has proven how much of a style icon she is, either on her national duties or on the streets. Her distinct fashion sense screams ‘Star’ the moment you spot her. Whenever Samira steps out, she serves the right style goals to die for.

Much as we love her humanitarian initiatives, we are crazy about her high fashion sense and how to combine colours to blend so perfectly.

She is known to consistently whip out amazing outfits that had us drooling all the time on her Instagram page.

The wife of the Vice President knows how to show up in style at every event and her photos are proof. She is no learner in this slay game.

She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits and her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

Mrs Bawumia is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we always look forward to.

Let’s take a look at some of Samira Bawumia's looks that caught our eyes and are worth being added to our wardrobes.

Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia's drip for SOTN2021 is the state this nation aspires to be, just splendid
Samira Bawumia’s drip for SOTN2021 is the state this nation aspires to be, just splendid Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
