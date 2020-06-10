The screen goddess is among the few female celebrities who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African print dresses.

Stacy is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles after recently assuming the role and managing director for Atinka Media.

The celebrity mother has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Stacy owns a boutique and she is among the few celebrities who doubles as a successful entrepreneur.

It's the sixth month of the year and the style influencer has already won our hearts with photos of herself in gorgeous prints.

Check out photos below:

Stacy Amoateng

Stacy Amoateng

Stacy Amoateng

Stacy Amoateng

Stacy Amoateng

Stacy Amoateng

Stacy Amoateng

Stacy Amoateng

Stacy Amoateng