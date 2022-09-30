RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

10 trending kente styles that took over the 'gram this month

Berlinda Entsie

What you wear on your wedding day should make you extra gorgeous and confident.

Kente styles that took over the 'gram in September
Kente styles that took over the 'gram in September

One thing that makes the ceremony outstanding is the theme colour for the day. It is very important to choose the right colour combination that will add style and class to your event.

Read Also

Fashion plays a key role in every event, especially weddings. Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in holy matrimony.

Over the years, brides and even grooms wear the Kente fabric for their traditional weddings. While brides sew them in either wrapped outfits or in Kaba and slits or even long dresses. Grooms either wrap the cloth around their body or sew them in Kaftans or Agbada outfits.

Creativity runs in every woman’s vein and we always have to appear stunning.

2022 is shaping up to be a supremely fashionable year to be a bride. It marks a movement toward individuality and self-expression. Brides have a wider range of new style options than ever before to choose from as far as Ghanaian traditional marriage is concerned.

Today, we focus on all the iconic Kente outfits brides walked down the aisle with this month.

If you are a bride-to-be, here's an inspiration for you:

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

SZA

Global Citizen Festival: SZA sells Ghana to the world with the perfect flag outfit

Celebrities at the Global Citizen Festival

Best-dressed celebrities we saw at Global Citizen Festival 2022

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Joselyn Dumas

Global Citizen Festival: Joselyn Dumas' hosting styles are unrivalled, here's why