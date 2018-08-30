Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

10 worst dresses ever worn on the red carpet in Ghana


Pulse Fashion 10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

  • Published:
10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

We fashion enthusiasts live for red carpet moments that take our breath away, but sadly, that is always not the case. Some dresses leaves us with nightmares.

With recent talks on the upgrade of style amongst Ghanaians especially on the red carpet, it seems a good idea to look back at some of the most shocking, ugly, straight up hilarious dresses the women we look up to have worn on the red carpet over the years.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana.

1.

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

2.

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

3.

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

4.

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

5.

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

6.

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

7.

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

8.

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

9.

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana

10.

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana play

10 of the worst dresses we have ever seen on the red carpet in Ghana
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: 5 times Kuami Eugene muted critics with his fashion sense Pulse Fashion 5 times Kuami Eugene muted critics with his fashion sense
The Final Frontier: Why Africa is not ready to handle its own Vogue The Final Frontier Why Africa is not ready to handle its own Vogue
Pulse Fashion: “I love ugly sneakers” – King Promise Pulse Fashion “I love ugly sneakers” – King Promise
Denim: 6 denim jacket styles that will breathe life into your closet Denim 6 denim jacket styles that will breathe life into your closet
Pulse List: Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game
Pulse Fashion: Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ? Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ?

Recommended Videos

Pulse Fashion: 4 fashionable social media influencers we love Pulse Fashion 4 fashionable social media influencers we love
Pulse Lifestyle: 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion Pulse Lifestyle 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion
Ghana Meets Naija: Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style Ghana Meets Naija Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate...bullet
2 Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess were the best-dressed...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion “I love ugly sneakers” – King Promisebullet
5 Pulse Fashion Check out all the dresses Becca wore at her...bullet
6 Curvy Girl's Guide Here's how plus-size babes can confidently...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion 5 times Kuami Eugene muted critics with his...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion Our best looks from the Miss Malaika African...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion Tracy Sarkcess vs Gifty Mawunya: Whose...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter are...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion 5 times Kuami Eugene muted critics with his fashion sense
Pulse Fashion “I love ugly sneakers” – King Promise
Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game
Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ?
Pulse Fashion 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista
Pulse Fashion The best-dressed celebrities of the week
Pulse List Check out 8 celebrities rocking floral dresses
Photos Tiwa Savage flaunts curves in sexy Ankara outfit
Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ?
Pulse Fashion 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
4 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
6 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
7 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable...bullet

Fashion

Bow Tie Day These 5 photos of women rocking bow ties will convince you to wear them more often
Are these red carpet events all style and no substance?
Pulse Opinion Are these red carpet events all style and no substance?
3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista
Pulse Fashion 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista
Fashion trends Here's how to wear the bike shorts that every fashionista is rocking (Photos)