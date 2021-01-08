Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were officially sworn-in as President and Vice President, respectively on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

A host of dignitaries including Members of Parliament (MPs), newly-elected Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and other African Heads of States were present at the event.

Aside from the main business, the fashion side of such an event cannot be ignored.

While the President, the Vice President and other Members of parliament stunned us with impeccable suits and Agbada respectively, we got our eyes stuck on the all gorgeous Kente moments.

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, the MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the former Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway amongst others got us starring with their stunning Kente outfits.

Kente symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in special events in the country.

We couldn’t agree less with our politicians slaying the fabric on the day. It’s Ghana’s gift to the world. [Photos credit: Swag of Africa]

Check photos below:

Fisrt Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

