RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

30% off everything at Lyoly

Pulse Mix

We all love great deals and bargains at any time of year, but Black Friday gives us some hella good discounts you don’t want to miss!

30% off everything at Lyoly
30% off everything at Lyoly

www.lyoly.com

Recommended articles

Everyone’s favourite Friday is HERE!

30% off everything at Lyoly
30% off everything at Lyoly Pulse Ghana

Lyoly, Africa’s leading fashion online fashion store is offering 30% off everything all week from Friday, 25th November.

Oh! and you know what’s better? If you a first-time buyer, sign up for our newsletter and get an extra 15%.

30% off everything at Lyoly
30% off everything at Lyoly Pulse Ghana

Whether it’s that premium bodycon dress, the firecracker midi dress, or that stunning sunglasses you have had your eye on, grab all of these incredible offers now.

30% off everything at Lyoly
30% off everything at Lyoly Pulse Ghana
Mykonos Sunglasses
Mykonos Sunglasses Pulse Ghana
30% off everything at Lyoly
30% off everything at Lyoly Pulse Ghana
30% off everything at Lyoly
30% off everything at Lyoly Pulse Ghana

Isn’t this the perfect Christmas gift ever?

SHOP NOW on www.lyoly.com or WhatsApp 050 252 8604

IG: https://instagram.com/lyolyghana?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

FB: https://web.facebook.com/lyolyghana

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LyolyGhana

#FeaturedBy: Lyoly Ghana

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana Black Stars arrive in Qatar

World Cup: Ghana Black Stars arrive in Qatar in stunning fugu outfits

Nadia Buari

7 photos that prove Nadia Buari is peng

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Empress Jamila

10 times Empress Jamila made strong cases on the 'gram with her fashion sense