4 things you should know when shopping for clothes online

If you are not careful when shopping online what I ordered vs what was delivered would most likely be your portion.

Before you shop online here are some basic things you should know.

Know what fits you

If you walk into a store, you can see a cloth that looks great on the mannequin but when you wear it, you change your mind immediately. A quick tip is to buy clothes that are similar to the ones you already have or that you like.

Read reviews

This goes without saying. What do people who buy things from a particular online store have to say? How long does delivery take? You don’t want to wait for years before you get your clothes.

Know your size

How weird would it be to shop online and you don’t know your precise measurements? Always follow the body chart if they have it on the website.

No refunds or exchanges