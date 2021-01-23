Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Luckie Lawson is 42 years old today, January 23, 2021.

The top actress has shared lovely photos of herself a black shimmering bodycon dress long.

The dress is a wardrobe must-have for every woman.

Luckie's three-quartered dress had cleavage and a high slit making her flaunt some skin. She paired the dress with a gold bulb hairstyle and accessories which made her look gorgeous.

Her flawless makeup was on point and her beautiful poses made her look awesome.

Check out the photos below:

