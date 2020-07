Like all our favourite celebrities, Mzbel has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram and we love them.

The musician has shared some lovely photos of herself in colourful Adidas apparel.

The mother paired her outfit with transparent heels and a nude bag.

Mzbel never disappoints with her makeup and hair goals and we love every detail of it.

She captioned her post, "Whose Grandma is this? 40, Healthy and Grateful."

Check photos below:

