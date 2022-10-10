40 students presented with certificates at 5th Convocation and Couture Runway Show

This year’s ceremony was for the very first time, held at the newly established Dreams Icon Studio inside Dansoman.

Marking its fifth convocation ceremony, a total of 40 students were presented with certificates.

Nine students from the Regular School were presented with Diploma’s in Fashion Design Technology Technique and 31 students graduated from Couture ÉCOLE.

Speaking at the ceremony, the college honcho, Dr. Clement Asemnyra, encouraged the graduates to display commitment and tenacity as they go out to start their fashion dreams.

“Your education at DREAMS has prepared you well. The personal characteristics that you displayed to get you here today, energy, commitment, tenacity and an open mind will serve you well for the future and will help you recognize and seize that opportunity that exists in an ever-open world,” he stated in his speech.

He also added that he was “very confident that the graduates will go into the world to contribute to the socio-economic development of our mother land.”

Special students who had done exceptionally well in their studies were presented with awards and gifts.

See list of special awardees below;

OVERALL BEST STUDENT

( Fashion Design Technology)

SAVIOUR LAMPTEY

OVERALL BEST STUDENT

( Couture Ecole)

ANGELA OBENG-BOATENG

MOST PROMISING STUDENT

( Fashion Design Technology)

1- BRIDGET SEMEBIA KORTO

2- ISAAC MENSAH

3 – BEATRICE OSHITADE

MOST PROMISING STUDENT

( Couture Ecole)

1 – IRENE BONSU AKATSE

2 – RAKIA INUSA

3 – BEATRICE KYEI

The convocation ceremony preceded the annual Dreams Couture show which was also held on October 1st.

This year’s gala, dubbed “THE DREAMS NIGHT” saw 32 creatives who have successfully completed the prescribed courses for the program “WOMENS WEAR DESIGN TECHNOLOGY” (COUTURE ÉCOLE) showcased their beautiful designs on the runway to the admiration of patrons.

Grouped in themes, the graduates presented the Vintage Bridal Couture, La Glamoza, Civil Wedding Wear, Customary Wedding Wear, Royal Islamic and Skin Luxury Couture.