When it comes to fashion, Ghanaian actress, Andrea Owusu real name Efia Odo is never afraid to experiment with daring new trends.

The model was among the celebrities who attended the 4syte Music Video awards over the weekend and she left all jaws dropped when she stepped on the red carpet.

Although this is not the first time Efia Odo has worn a see-through or apparel made from fishnet, her bold look caused a frenzy on social as she channelled International star, Rihanna for the star-studded.

Rihanna attends the 2014 CFDA fashion awards in THAT dress

In 2014, Rihanna left little to the imagination when she wore a daring see-through body stocking to collect an award for her ‘risk-taking’ fashion.

Check out the photos below and share your thoughts with us. Will you wear this apparel to a red carpet event?