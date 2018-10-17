5 chic looks from Selly Galley every fashion lover can wear

See some of the finest fashion looks and outfits from Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley.
She is one of the few celebrities who are always been on our list of best-dressed celebrities after every event.
Selly has a dynamic style that makes her a great fashion icon. She has elegant photos on her Instagram pages to suit the taste and preference of most of her huge following.
Check out some photos of Selly Galley giving us simple but chic style tips.
1.
View this post on Instagram
Look for the opening Opening gala of South African cultural seasons in GHANA. Outfit/styled @shopsugarkoated @shopsugarkoated @shopsugarkoated Heels @shoezonegh Mua @beauty_room_makeovers #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## @alwaysposhgh #Tourism #ArtsandCulture #style #stylebook #fashion #sellybrators #emo#8J+TuA==## @josephmayorr
2.
3.
View this post on Instagram
Grounded ! This gyal! Looks for s in the rain and #emo#77iP##s in the dark. Street style with @fotokonceptgh Styled by @glamhousegh @alwaysposhgh @akosua_trump Guccis on the feet @washingtonboutique Straw hat forcefully taken from @twinsdntbeg #sellybrators #streetstyle #fashion #style #ghana #africa #September
4.
View this post on Instagram
Calculated strides in SHOEZONEGH #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## @shoezonegh #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## @alwaysposhgh #workmode #emo#8J+TuA==## @swagofafricanews #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## #libraseason
5.