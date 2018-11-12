news

Our style inspiration for this week is from TV and Radio personality, Berla Mundi. She does justice to the corporate world.

Another working week is here again and as you know, you dress the way you want to be addressed especially in the cooperate world.

Berla Mundi stands as one of the female celebrities with the best corporate wear appearances. Always looking edgy, elegant and classic for her formal duties.

Berla Mundi, who works with EIB Network, Gh One blesses our sights with stunning office wears in the photos she shares on her social media page.

We bring you 5 cooperate looks from Berla Mundi to guide you through the week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.