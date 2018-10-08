Pulse.com.gh logo
5 corporate styles inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones


He does it the classic way because he can back it up.

  • Published:
play

Remember the saying, “Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence on society”?

That is why businessmen like Kojo Jones who have style are accorded much respect in the society and always send a positive message. His exquisite fashion statements doesn't just put us in awe because their are from high end labels but because he incorporates style and class in all of his appearances. Besides, money does not necessarily translate to fashion.

play

 

Kojo jones, the Glitz Awards Business Executive of  the year and the 2018 EMY's Young Achiever of the year award honoree, is our style celebrant for today as we draw some corporate fashion inspiration from him.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 corporate styles inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones.

#Godgiveth

Last night @glitzafrica #emo#77iP## #Godgiveth

#emo#77iP###Godgiveth

