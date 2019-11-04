Award-winning media personality, Berla Mundi has graced proved some is one of the best female presenters of our time.

The Miss Malaika beauty queen and host of the prestigious beauty pageant took over from Award-winning actress, Naa Ashorkor who left an indelible mark in our hearts with her great personality and skills.

Berla Mundi has mastered her craft over the years and her style evolution has reached higher heights.

Ms Mundi is one of the female celebrities who inspire us with everything she wears. She is a great style influencer on and off the cameras. From the auditions to the finale which was held at the National Theatre on Saturday, November 2, 2019, Berla was a beautiful muse for Ghanaian designers and here are our favourite looks.