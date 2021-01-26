If your outfit is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere has proven to be one of the best female presenters currently. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

She pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page.

From her tops to other creative styles, Serwaa is truly a fashionista and we love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanies her outfits.

Serwaa hosted the first edition of GH One's 'The Next TV Star'. From the auditions to the finale which was held on Sunday, January 24, 2021, Serwaa was a beautiful muse for Ghanaian designers and here are our favourite looks.

