5 foods you could be used on the face for a beautiful skin


Pulse Foods 5 foods you could be used on the face for a beautiful skin

What's good for your stomach is good for your skin.

play

Save yourself a trip to the dermatologist and check out what these foods can do for you.

Getting clear and flawless skin can be a lot of work. Between using the right cleanser, choosing the perfect moisturizer, and knowing when to exfoliate, keeping your face looking its best can be not only time-consuming, but expensive.

That is why pulse.com.gh brings you these 5 foods you could be used on the face for a beautiful skin.

1. Tomatoes

play
 

Tomatoes protects the skin from the sun —those hateful sun spots and fatal cancer. Eat it or process it into a pulp to include in your facial mask.

2. Pear

play

Cucumber has cooling and rejuvenating properties, all you have to do is place some thinly sliced pieces onto your face.

READ ALSO:2 simple ways to nourish your skin using yogurt

3. Plain Yogurt

Yogurt is another great natural moisturizer and skin soother. It’s rich in calcium, protein, and probiotics.

4. Honey

play
 

Honey is naturally antibacterial and packed  is high with antioxidants. Its antibacterial properties are great for treating acne, and slows skin from aging.

5. Coconut oil

play

Coconut honey is naturally antibacterial and packed with antioxidants. Its antibacterial properties are great for treating acne, and its antioxidants slows down the aging process of our skin

