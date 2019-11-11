Up until now we only knew of Bryan Christopher Williams, known by his stage name Birdman and some of his popular songs including ‘Leather So Soft’ and ‘Money to blow’.

Ghanaian entrepreneur and underground musician, Don Elijah popularly called GH Birdman has released a diss song called ‘ Agyi Nsam’.

In the 11. 12 minutes music video, the Hip-Pop artiste proved that he is the king of style. As the CEO of a boutique, Don Elijah gave his fans and fashion lovers more reason to buy from his shop.

He raised the bar for style influencer who loved to style their looks with turtle neck. Check out his fashion statement below:

GH Birdman real name Don Elijah

