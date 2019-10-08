Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke is our celebrity style crush for today. The voluptuous Nigerian made history as the first woman to win BBN.

Born on June 4, 1996, in the Imo state, Mercy was the most fashionable housemate in the Pepperdem edition.

Her huge fanbase couldn’t get enough of her high fashion in the reality house. It has been alleged that she didn’t repeat dresses in the house, each passing day serving viewers with classy and chic looks for 90 days.

If you are a fan of Lambo as she was nicknamed in the house, check out 5 of her stunning looks.