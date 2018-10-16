Pulse.com.gh logo
5 stunning photos of the beauty queen married to Dr. Kwaku Oteng


Style is what you do with it!

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 Queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah play

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 Queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah has been our radar for some weeks now after the launched Miss Golden Stool, a beauty pageant for the young ladies in the Ashanti Kingdom.

Popularly called Akua, the Angel TV manager is also the fourth wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, CEO of Angel Group of companies.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng and his wife, Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 Queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah play

Once a queen, always a queen. The mother-of-two handsome boys keep surprising us with gorgeous style choices on her Instagram page.

From African print apparels to corporate wear, Akua knows how to choose the best outfit for every occasion. We are in love in with high fashion and how she dresses down beautifully.

Check out some lovely photos below:

1.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 Queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah play

2.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 Queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah play

3.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 Queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah play

4.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 Queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah play

5.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 Queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah play

