Here are some of our favorite photos of Efya slaying in gorgeous dresses.
Real name Jane Awindor, Efya has stylishly served us with great style tips after hitting the limelight.
Her music videos, apparels for her stage performances and red carpet photos evidently show Efya has supported the Ghanaian fashion industry and continues to look stunning each passing day.
READ ALSO: Best-dressed celebrities at the launch of the 5th AFRIMA Awards
Here are some of our favorite photos of Efya slaying in gorgeous dresses.
READ ALSO:Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday