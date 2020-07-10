Celebrities are always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.

Style evolves and our favourite celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparels from most celebrities on their social media pages.

Are you attending a wedding this weekend, going on a blind date, red carpet event?

Check out these styles for inspiration.

Serwaa Amihere

The screen goddess serve us a perfect style for wedding guest. She was clad in stunning white ensemble. She matched her outfit with face mask made with the same fabric. Her long hair and makeup was perfect for the day.

Serwaa Amihere

Anita Akuffo

The media personality serve as the perfect African print goals. She was adorned in colourful apparel. We love her heels and the life in her hairtyle was amazing.

Anita Akuffo

Adjetey Anang

The ace actor turned a year older during the week. He serve as an impeccable blue Kaftan goals for week.

Adjetey Anang best

Akuapem Poloo

The actress has been in the news for some controversial reasons over the past weeks but this didn't stop her from giving us some stunning look.

Adorned in short due African print dress, she gave us flawless makeup look and her blue stiletto perfectly match her dress.

Akuapem Poloo best

Elikem Kumordzi

The tailor stunned with an outfit usually worn by the Arabians.

Elikem was seen in the blue robe or Jalabiah and a matching white headscarf. It looks like the tailor miss travelling.