1. Her other name Chioma translates as “Beautiful God in Igbo language.Her mother is of Nigeria and Ghana decent. This name was obviously carefully selected to have meaning and to give her the feeling that she is beautiful in every single way . This speaks to the excitement of her birth as with such a name one can only imagine that her parents were grateful to God for blessing them with a gorgeous child and we bet she’s been made to feel very secure and beautiful growing up.

Victoria Michaels models for Luisa Beccaria

2. Body measurements

Victoria Michaels is a natural black beauty, standing at 5 feet 9 inches, with remarkable features, which are further complemented with a fit, and well-toned body. According to what she said when answering a question on Joyprime – she is never one to indulge herself in eating whatever takes her fancy. In addition to three times per week workout sessions, Victoria try’s to follows a healthy diet. Besides going to the gym, the beautiful model also runs outdoor at her leisure,mostly to clear her head whenever she’s swamped .

VICTORIA MICHAELS FOR MOD MAGAZINE

3. Personal life

It is believed that Victoria is yet to give up the single life in favor of matrimony as she has never been romantically linked to any guy. However, the celeb model is very much straight but she seems to be presently preoccupied with achieving success in her career,being a global shaper & humanitarian with a big heart. As for her past romantic record, she has never been involved in any marriage or divorce and there is no record of any child. Her priority seems to be focused on building a profession that will establish her credentials as one of the top models of our time from Africa and a change agent.

4. Social media profile

Though she has minimal presence on Facebook with a little over 15,000 followers, Victoria’s impact is felt on Instagram where her following is more than 200,000.00 and still counting. The model is equally on Twitter with over 8,000 fans.

Victoria Michaels

5. Education

Victoria’s academic records have continued to elude the media, but it is common knowledge that she’s able to do the things she does due to her educational background.A degree in Business Administration )Marketing option )from the Central University College, Diploma In Mass Communication from the Ghana institute of Journalism and 3 year French course at Alliance Francais. The model is quite a brilliant and is looking to do her masters soon.

Before fame

Before fame came calling, Victoria was employed in the defunct Intercontinental Bank now Access Bank. However, during her early days in modeling, things were quite tough for the model as a model in an environment where modeling didn't pay. This made her decide to do other jobs like banking. She was excited about this job initially but the job denied her several modeling opportunities because modeling was against the policy of the bank.The job was great, but it nearly ruined her chances of getting on with modeling.. According to what she told Mzgee on Joyprime a while back, people usually viewed her with respect anytime she mentioned her humble beginnings.