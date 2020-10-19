The world of fashion in Ghana are beginning to embrace the beauty of rocking African fabric and prints to work, unlike before when people stuck to wearing corporate ready-to-wear outfits to work.

Media personality, Anita Akuffo is among the few female style influencers who always steps out in African print dresses and we totally love them.

Aside from promoting the local textile industry, she sure knows how to inspire us to rock African prints and fabrics to your workplace.

If you want to rock a chic style with African print styles, then Anita is your perfect inspiration.

Check her out and drop and emoji for her.

Rocking the two pieces style to work is one of the ways to make a fashion statement. We love the combination of the polka dot shirt to the African print skirt.

Anita Akuffo

The loose maternity style plus the touch of lace is just perfect.

Anita Akuffo

Anita is a trendsetter in this lighter coloured African print suit matched with the darker coloured pants.

Anita Akuffo

Just a flare dress for the day isn't a bad idea at all.

Anita Akuffo

Highlighting your figure in a style like this will give you some level of youthfulness and class.