5 times Counselor Lutterodt showed off his fashion sense


5 times Counselor Lutterodt proved he is a model in these funny poses

Counselor Lutterodt knows how to play with colors when it comes to his choice of suits.

  • Published:
Popular TV and radio relationship counselor, Cyril George Lutterodt popularly called Counselor Lutterodt is a great lover of tailored suits.

He is among the few male celebrities who are making suits exciting again for the millennials. We are in love with his looks because he thinks outside the box in terms of color, fabric, and pattern to stand out among the rest.

The controversial counselor has an enviable closet full of a different classic suit as he has shown over the past years on various red carpets and other star-studded events.

Counsellor Lutterodt has a unique fashion sense and can be easily model for any Ghanaian menswear brand; will some supervision as he has already started on his Instagram.

Check out some photos below:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

play

 

