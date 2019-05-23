Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton is our style influencer for the week.

Diana dresses down stylishly in African print dresses and colourful floor-length gowns.

The ‘Nsenkyerene Nyankopon’ hitmaker hair has a life of its own. Mrs Hamilton always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match with her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and Diana does it perfectly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

The mother-of-twins was awarded the gospel artiste of the year and her hit single, ‘Me Ne Yo’ also won gospel song of the year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Check out these pictures for style inspiration when attending a formal event or weddings.

