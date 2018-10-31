Pulse.com.gh logo
5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown rocked African print trousers

Nana Ama Mcbrown has started the African print trouser print and we are in love with her stunning looks.

  Published:
Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown stuns in African print

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown stuns in African print

Style inspiration for today is taken from Ghanaian celebrity, Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Felicity Ama Agyemang popularly called  Nana Ama McBrown is an actress and TV host with high fashion sense.  She is a great style influencer who knows her personal style and we love her choice of African print fabrics and styles.

Finding the perfect top to match African print trousers can be a headache but the style gem has solved that dilemma by giving us fabulous style tips.

Here are 5 stunning photos of her wearing African print trousers

1.

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown stuns in African print

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown stuns in African print

 

2.

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown stuns in African print

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown stuns in African print

3.

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown stuns in African print

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown stuns in African print

4.

5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown rocked African print trousers

5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown rocked African print trousers

 

5.

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown stuns in African print

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown stuns in African print

 

