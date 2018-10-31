5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown rocked African print trousers

news

Style inspiration for today is taken from Ghanaian celebrity, Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Felicity Ama Agyemang popularly called Nana Ama McBrown is an actress and TV host with high fashion sense. She is a great style influencer who knows her personal style and we love her choice of African print fabrics and styles.

Finding the perfect top to match African print trousers can be a headache but the style gem has solved that dilemma by giving us fabulous style tips.

READ ALSO:Joselyn Dumas stuns in pink dress for breast cancer month

Here are 5 stunning photos of her wearing African print trousers

1.

2.

3.

READ ALSO:We can’t get over MzVee rocking this street style

4.

5.