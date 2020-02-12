Media personality, Stacy Amoateng is our style crush for today. Stacy is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand. Over the year, the celebrity mother has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Did you also know, Stacy owns a boutique? The outspoken media personality is among the few celebrities who doubles as a successful entrepreneur.

Since becoming a household name, Stacy has never disappointed us with her presenting skills or fashion sense.

We are in the second month and the style influencers have already won our hearts with photos of herself in gorgeous prints.

Check out the photos below: