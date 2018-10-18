Pulse.com.gh logo
5 times Yvonne Nelson gave us inspiring denim looks

We can't have enough of Yvonne Nelson's latest denim looks.

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson was in New York last month, September and the A-lister wowed us during her trip with stunning denim looks.

The mother-of-one quickly bounced back into shape after giving birth to Ryn Roberts.

Whether it is boyfriend jeans, skinny jeans or low cut jeans, Yvonne Nelson knows how to do denim. Here are our top 5 favorite looks.

READ ALSO:8 of Ghana's sexiest celebrities in swim suits

1.

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

2.

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

3.

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

READ ALSO:5 chic looks from Selly Galley every fashion lover can wear

4.

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

5.

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

 

