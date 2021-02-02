Dr Osei Kwame Despite, popularly known as “Kwame Despite” is a Ghanaian Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies.

He is one of the most successful African businessmen who started from very humble beginnings. Even though he owns a conglomerate of media houses in the country, the soft-spoken media mogul is rarely seen or heard on radio.

The father has a drive for everything fashion and luxury. He is the ideal clothes horse. He's got the build and the class to carry off any outfit, no matter how out there it is.

Osei Kwame style is extremely versatile and he is able to swing effortlessly between traditional, casual, high-fashion and suited and booted.

The fashionista loves his roots as an African and he takes pride in flaunting Ghanaian brands via the various Despite media platforms.

Today, however, we take inspiration from all the times the business mogul exudes class anytime he rocks suits. These looks got our attention and we can't help but show you some of the looks that did it for us.

Pulse.com.gh wishes Osei Kwame Despite a happy birthday.

