6 modest fashion ideas to copy from style icon, Berla Mundi

Over the years, she has proven how much of a style icon she is, either on the red carpet or the streets. Her distinct fashion sense screams ‘Star’ the moment you spot her. Whenever Berla steps out, she serves the right style goals to die for. As a TV show host, Berla Mundi does not play around with her looks especially on the big screen.

Berla always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits and her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

With an unmatched fashion sense and a love for DIY fashion, Berla has amassed a following of more than two million.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we always look forward to.

Let’s take a look at some of Berla's looks that caught our eyes and are worth being added to our wardrobes.

