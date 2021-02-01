The former Electoral Commission boss, Charlotte Osei is a year older today,

We absolutely love the style's style - she is never one to disappoint with her elegant looks.

Aside from her envious way of showing intelligence, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Charlotte is a great style influencer with a high fashion sense. She is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.

We have compiled the best photos of Charlotte Osei making a bold fashion statement so that you can choose which one suits you the best.

Whatever your style mood, this is your place. Check out our top 6 favourite looks and share your thoughts with us.

Pulse.com.gh wishes her a happy birthday.

Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Osei