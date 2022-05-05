6 times Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew styled Serwaa Amihere in gorgeous dresses

Serwaa has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, working on our TV screens or going on a casual star-studded event, the fashionista always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

Miss Amihere knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

Serwaa has been rocking stunning apparel by popular Ghanaian brand, Sima Brew and we are so much in love with everything she wears.

Sima Brew, at the core, prides itself on creating masterpieces for every client and, as a result, has garnered a name as the leader in special occasion clothes.

From stealing the various red carpet events to her apparel for all functions in and out of the country, here are some looks Serwaa Amihere stunned us with and they were the handiworks of Sima Brew.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana