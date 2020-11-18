Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is our style influencer for the week. The screen goddess is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

One watch at Jackie’s Instagram page and one will easily fall in love with her.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Jackie Appiah always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

She has been rocking stunning apparels by popular Ghanaian brand, Yartel Gh and we are so much in love with everything she wears.

Yartel Gh, at the core, prides itself on creating masterpieces for every client and, as a result, has garnered a name as the leader in special occasion clothes.

From stealing the various red carpet events to her apparel for all functions in and out the country, here are our some looks Jackie stunned us with and they were the handiworks of Yartel Gh.

Check photos below:

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah