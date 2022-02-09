6 times Roselyn Ngissah taught plus-size women how to break all style rules and still look great

Looking through fashion websites and magazines, you are inundated by the so-called rules for plus size women but why should a woman need to conceal or drape her curves when she could simply embrace them?

Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah has carved out a successful career in the industry. She has always been proudly plus-size and not allowed her size to slow down her style. Be it on set or at an event. She makes sure she looks her best.

Roselyn is a respected Ghanaian actress who has carved a niche for herself in both local and foreign sectors as her name rings like a bell and her face clamoured for by fans across the world.

She is amongst the few celebrities who have been consistent with her decent fashion statements. She has managed to capture our attention with her stunning fashion choices.

Miss Ngissah always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

2021 is over and 2022 is here, It's high time you let go of the stress and find a better inspiration.

To overcome the hurdle, you can start by paying attention to celebrities who have distinguished themselves in the fashion world.

Sometimes, plus-size women feel bound to a set of rules when it comes to dressing and showing off their body but the screen goddess shows you can throw all those limiting rules out of the window and still look good.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, here are 6 times Roselyn Ngissah was curvy and killing it:

