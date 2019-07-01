Sandra Ankobiah is a Ghanaian lawyer and style influencer. The 36-year-old is one of those celebrities who dress sense fit their personality.

Elegant, trendy, playful and most importantly her fans can inmate her looks. There is no over-styling. There is always a perfect collaboration between her apparel, hair, shoes and accessories.

The former beauty queen likes designer things and she certainly knows how to rock them unquestionably.

Check out her looks for style inspirations.

Turn heads at an official event in this stylish off-shoulder jumpsuit.

Sometimes, you have to flaunt some skin and cleavage if you want to achieve a daring look.

Celebrities are showing us different ways to rock fascinators and we are particularly fascinated by Sandra's look. Such a beauty with brains.

Only Sandra Ankobiah can pull off this look. Simplicity is the uttermost sophistication.

Who said you can't dress down and still be the center of attention? Sandra Ankobiah flaunts her curves in skin-tight and we can't stop staring.

When fashion moguls say, every girl needs a little black dress in her closet. They are referring to this look. Make unforgettable fashion statement.