Media Personality, Serwaa Amihere is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

The style influencer sure knows how to look good in particular colours and she proved that in red outfits.

It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

Serwaa has the perfect skin and sense of style that makes her stand out in every event.

We spotted some amazing looks she pulled off with red outfits and she sure looks good in them.

Here are some of the looks that got our attention.

