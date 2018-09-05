Pulse.com.gh logo
6 tips on how to rock long dress like a style influencer


Pulse Fashion 6 tips on how to rock long dress like a style influencer

Think outside the box. Dress down stylishly in your long dress to an event.

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh

Long dresses look good on every woman regardless of your body shape.

 It is not denying that it is super comfy and a go-to year-round uniform for many. However, most people long dresses are for a casual meeting or when they can’t decide what to wear for a date. In fact, one can make a bold fashion statement at an event in a long dress when styled properly.

Let’s take style tips from these beautiful celebrities.

  • 1. Bold colour combination

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh

  • 2. Choose the right shoes

Fella Makafui play

Fella Makafui

  • 3. Accessorize appropriately

Becca's look at the Glitz Style Awards 2018 play

Becca's look at the Glitz Style Awards 2018

  • 4. Monochrome or pattern

Salma Mumin at Emy Awards play

Salma Mumin at Emy Awards

5. Experiment with African prints

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh

6. Add a little bit of drama

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh
