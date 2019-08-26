The annual Golden Movie Awards was held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Movenpick Ambassador hotel.

It was a night of glitz and glam. The notable style influencers played it chic but not safe.

We applaud their risk-taking which has ultimately given us impeccable style tips for our next events.

Top Ghanaian actresses, Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah and Zynnell Zuh were the golden girls of the night. They left us breathless with their stunning looks.

Musician, Wendy Shay among others pulled out fantastical looks to add drama to Ghanaian movie industry's biggest night.

Check out their looks below: