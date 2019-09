The much-anticipated Glitz Style Awards 2019 is slated for this month, September. Ahead of the biggest fashion and style award show, Ghanaian celebrities are teasing their huge following on social media with magnificent style tips out and around.

These are the celebrities to follow if you want to become style influencer and trend of social media.

Zynnell Zuh

Moesha Boduong

Jackie Appiah

Joselyn Dumas

Yvoone Nelson

Yvonne Okoro