7 dapper fashion statements from James Gardiner as he marks 37th birthday

James Gardiner turned 37 years today and he blessed our sights with breathtaking pictures of himself on social media as he eulogized God for adding a year to his age.

His fashion mostly have colors written all over his style and he knows when to suit up and when to dress down for more casual outings.

Pulse.com.gh compiles seven of his laudable fashion statements he has made as he celebrates his 37th birthday.

Actor James Gardiner dropped this today and we love every bit of it. He rocked the turtle neck top of tortilla brown color and matching pants.

2.Wearing an African print blazer with matching pants, the actor looked entirely stunning with this fashion statement.

3.The actor nailed this corporate look as he rocked this stripped blue suit and beaming with his infectious smile.

4.James Gardiner's blazer game is out of this world. The actor can pass for fashion model on any day.

5.He defines what it is to be a gentleman anytime he suits up. Tailored to fit, great charisma, and excellent hair grooming always.

6.James Gardiner is totally magazine cover worthy with all of the 'GQ' qualities he exudes. His style is impeccable.