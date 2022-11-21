RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

7 photos that prove Nadia Buari is peng

Berlinda Entsie

The birthday girl serves all kinds of looks and we love it.

Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves.

Famous Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari turns 40 years today, November 21, 2022.

Being an actress, Nadia does not play around with her looks, especially on the big screen. The stunning beauty turns a year older today still looking as young and vibrant as ever.

Nadia Buari has a unique sense of fashion. She dresses down stylishly and patronises products by Ghanaians to pair with her respected brand.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, "21/11

+ 1 today!

HBD to me. Thank U God!"

At 40, Nadia is still glowing hence, we have selected some photos of her glowing like never before.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the actress a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.

Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana
Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana
Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana
Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana
Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana
Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana
Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana
