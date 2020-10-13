Slaying to every event is almost very important to ladies and work should not be an exception.

Work outfits need to be carefully selected if you want to look good always. Except you have a particular dress code at your workplace, it’s quite admirable to pull off cool outfits to the office.

However, selecting the right kinds of outfits and looks are as important as shopping for clothes. You need to also consider picking outfits that are appropriate for your work environment. The outfits need to fit with the right style and colours.

One way to break your fashion stereotype this week is by rocking a lovely gown to work and one person that's sure to inspire our style is media personality, Berla Mundi.

Not only is she endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she also has a great sense of style.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

We are exploring Berla's work fashion in stylish gowns and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

Check photos below:

Berla Mundi

