Television and Radio Personality, Shirley Tibilla popularly called Cookie Tee is our style radar for the week.

The presenter has been inspiring us with her looks for some time now.

Evidently a trendsetter, Shirley, is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities.

We are awe-inspired by her sartorial choices from her red carpet looks to the work outfit ideas.

Here are 7 stunning photos that prove Cookie Tee should be your go-to style influencer.