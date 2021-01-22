Media personality, Serwaa Amihere sure knows how to look good in any outfit and we are taking inspiration from her.

She's proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Serwaa is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but also among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to when stepping out.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

Serwaa Amihere has been rocking stunning apparels by popular Ghanaian brand, Yartel Gh and we are so much in love with everything she wears.

Yartel Gh, at the core, prides itself on creating masterpieces for every client and, as a result, has garnered a name as the leader in special occasion clothes.

From stealing the various red carpet events to her apparel for all functions in and out the country, here are our some looks Serwaa stunned us with and they were the handiworks of Yartel Gh.

Check photos below:

