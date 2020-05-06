Ghanaian actress, writer and social advocate, Lydia Forson is one of the favourite celebrities in Ghana.

The award-winning actress has been a natural girl for as long as we have known her.

Now that natural hair is the trend in Ghana, Lydia has taken a prominent position in comfortably leading women into their new look via her Instagram page.

Adorned in various outfits, the actress is showing she is the real goddess of the natural hair geng.

Check out her photos below.

She rocked it the bridal way.

This hairstyle fit for a bridal look and it is our bridal inspiration.

Lydia Forson

She rocked it looking like dreadlocks

This hairstyle looks like a dreadlock and she is looks amazing.

Lydia Forson

She rocked it in braids

Lydia added a touch to her hair and rocked it in braids and it is perfect.

Lydia

She rocked it like old-school

This is usually done in the olden days and she didn't hesitate to take us back to there.

Lydia

The model style

Here, the hair was done the model way. Adorned in a black outfit, she looks ethereal.

Lydia

The pony tail style

Lydia prove that natural hair can be done the pony tail way and this is beautiful

Lydia

The casual way

This type of hairstyle can go anywhere, being it the office, market, school amongst others, And as usual Lydia rocked it looking stunning.