7 times Queen Elizabeth II proved style knows no age

The queen, 96, who ruled 14 other sovereign countries, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a statement said, adding: “the Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

According to the BBC, the announcement comes after the Queen pulled out of the Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.

While the world morn the death of the Queen, one thing cannot be put under the radar. Her fashion sense.

The Queen dressed down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense in monochrome outfits.

We can't seem to get our eyes off her stylish hats that matched every outfit she wore.

We definitely will miss the Queen and her fashion sense.

Check photos of the Queen below:

Pulse Ghana

