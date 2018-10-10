7 times Zynnell Zuh showed off her boobs in beautiful dresses

news

Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Zynnell Zuh can confidently say 2018 has been a great year for her.

She won the 2018 Glitz Movie personality for the year making it 3 times in a roll. The 33-year-old also made Ghana proud at the recently held International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA) by winning Best Young Actress Award.

Zynnell is a familiar face on most red carpet events held in Ghana and beyond including 2018 Cannes Film Festival Awards.

The style influencer has a high fashion sense and doesn’t shy away from showing her cleavage in her elegant dresses.

Debatably, Ms. Zuh is one of the few female celebrities who invest huge sums of money in looks and we love her high fashion sense.

READ ALSO:Zynnell Zuh melts our heart with these stunning birthday photos

Check out some photos below for your next wedding dress inspiration.

1.

2.

READ ALSO: Zylofon signees, Juliet Ibrahim, Victoria Micheals & more win at Glitz Style Awards

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.