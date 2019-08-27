Ghanaian celebrities gathered at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Saturday, August 24, 2019, to celebrate the stars making waves in the movie industry.

Ahead of the ceremony, the pre-event, red carpet show which some of us have a keen interest was hosted by Nikki Samonas and Victoria Lebene.

Some celebrities such as Zynnell Zuh and Selly Galley didn't disappoint us. They left us breathless with her beautiful dresses.

Wendy Shay and Akuapem Polo stepped up their fashion and we loved their looks.

Unfortunately, some style influencers missed their mark. Check out the pictures below:

Ghanaian actress and enterpreneur, Gloria Sarfo's dress is very stunning. She was among the Golden girls we saw at the event but she failed to make it to our list of best-dressed celebrities again.

Our jaws dropped when Hajia For Real stepped on the red carpet. She gave onlookers an amazing sight with her looks. Wear this to any event and you would be the talk of town but not to Ghanaian movies' biggest night.

CEO of Make Up Ghana, Rebecca Donkor. This stunning white dress is perfect for weddings. We love the high slit, the cut at the mid-riff and the beautiful hair accessories with matching heels. The look doesn't have x factor for a red carpet look.

Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh dressed down stylish according to her personal style. Thumps up but it doesn't pass for a red carpet look.

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah just failed to impress us. She didn't meet her standards. We can't figure out why we don't love her look; maybe her hairstyle and hair accessories didn't match with her dress or her choice of fabric or the dress looks too big on it?

Ace actor, Kofi Adjorlolo looked dapper in the white shirt and matching trousers. The jacket made it a street style instead of a red carpet look.